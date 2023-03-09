Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 38,827 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

