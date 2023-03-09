BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MLTX. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $25.32.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
