C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,539,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,496,647,000 after purchasing an additional 129,133 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 191,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

