Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ CVGW opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $45.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on CVGW. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.
