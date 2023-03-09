Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $45.50.

Several brokerages have commented on CVGW. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

