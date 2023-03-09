Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $3.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $468.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clover Health Investments by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

