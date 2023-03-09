Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target to $3.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Clover Health Investments Trading Down 4.0 %
Clover Health Investments stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $468.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
