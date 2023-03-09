Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) to Buy

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 168 ($2.02) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 142 ($1.71). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s current price.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.61) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.17 ($1.64).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 143.12 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £779.98 million, a PE ratio of 1,600.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.26. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.60 ($2.60).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.