Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $673.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 136.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 62.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in 89bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the second quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

