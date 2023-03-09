Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

89bio Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $673.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 136.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 766,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 442,721 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in 89bio in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 62.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in 89bio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 89bio in the second quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

