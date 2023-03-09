Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

MLTX stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

