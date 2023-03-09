CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDNA. Stephens cut CareDx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CareDx from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CDNA opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $573.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $44,765.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,585,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $44,765.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,585,252.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $492,669. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 272.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

