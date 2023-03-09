Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$147.00 to C$140.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cargojet traded as low as C$107.00 and last traded at C$108.31, with a volume of 35773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$111.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CJT. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$196.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$165.60.

Cargojet Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$122.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$126.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

