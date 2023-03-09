CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CarMax stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

