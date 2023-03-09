Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 1.79. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

