Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 3.9 %
CASY opened at $217.82 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.82.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.
Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.