Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 3.9 %

CASY opened at $217.82 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 70,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

