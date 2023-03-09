Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $124.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Univest Sec decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $24.97 on Monday. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $51.59. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88.

Insider Activity at Cassava Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

In related news, Director Richard Barry acquired 11,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $302,193.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

