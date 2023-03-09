CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CECO Environmental in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.95 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

CECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CECO stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $523.65 million, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

