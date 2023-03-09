CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.78.

CNP opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

