Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $37.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.
CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $4,568,570 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
