Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $37.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

CERE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,497,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 153,000 shares of company stock worth $4,568,570 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

