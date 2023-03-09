Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Stock Up 0.4 %

CERS stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $497.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.97. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

About Cerus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 60.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.