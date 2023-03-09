Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered Cerus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Cerus Stock Up 0.4 %
CERS stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $497.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.97. Cerus has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.95.
About Cerus
Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.
