ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.28.

Shares of CHPT opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $5,121,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $27,848.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,054.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Linse sold 508,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $5,121,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock worth $7,318,633. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

