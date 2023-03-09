Citigroup Boosts U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $15.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane K. Duren sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $183,897.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,950.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.