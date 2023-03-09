Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $56.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $50.68 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.