Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

