Citigroup Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $184.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.25.

Dover Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOV opened at $152.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.43. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

