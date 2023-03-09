Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Clarus Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of CLAR opened at $9.90 on Monday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $366.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Clarus by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

