CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.20.

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 82,897 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,740,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,295,000 after buying an additional 511,827 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.76 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

