Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $69.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

CCOI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 567.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John B. Chang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,100. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

