Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 913 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Axon Enterprise worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,536,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,643.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,891 shares of company stock worth $65,526,959 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $221.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $226.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.66.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.