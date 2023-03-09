Comparing Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Amplify Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Amplify Energy pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Ovintiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $452.56 million 0.84 -$32.07 million $1.57 6.28 Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.81 $3.64 billion $14.20 2.93

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amplify Energy and Ovintiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ovintiv 0 4 13 0 2.76

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $69.11, indicating a potential upside of 66.16%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Amplify Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 14.05% -85.77% 13.93% Ovintiv 29.18% 28.85% 12.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Amplify Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

