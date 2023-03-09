Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $89.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.25.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.1 %
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.
About Consolidated Edison
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
