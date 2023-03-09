Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,188 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $80.97 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

