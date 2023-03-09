Craig Hallum Upgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to “Buy”

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TAST. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 308,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 88,014 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,122 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,626,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.