Craig Hallum Upgrades Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to “Buy”

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TAST. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ TAST opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.