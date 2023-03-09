Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Mineralys Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000.

(Get Rating)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.