Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,867,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,875,664. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.