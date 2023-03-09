Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $24.27 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $146,799.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,378.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,168. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after purchasing an additional 694,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth about $88,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

