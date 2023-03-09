CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

CRWD stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.02.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,235.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,610,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

