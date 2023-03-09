CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.50.
CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.2 %
CRWD stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.