CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $148.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.2 %
CRWD opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 364,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 904,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
