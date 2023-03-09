CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $148.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.2 %

CRWD opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 364,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 279,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 904,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,249,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.