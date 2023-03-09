CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Insider Transactions at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 172.37% and a negative return on equity of 5,105.50%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 564.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

