Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells $242,284.98 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $242,284.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,704,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55.

On Monday, December 12th, Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $530,647.16.

Datadog Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

