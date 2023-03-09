Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 7,404 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,272.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Datadog Stock Performance
Shares of DDOG stock opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $159.00.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.31.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.
