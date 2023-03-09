Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 120,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Bwcp LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 43,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,507,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock opened at $430.47 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $443.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.05 and a 200-day moving average of $373.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.77.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

