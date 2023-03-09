Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $10.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 133.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 2.5 %

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $208,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

