Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of GDRX opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in GoodRx by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 156,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

