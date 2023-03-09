Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $1.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $197.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.79.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Lordstown Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 19300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lordstown Motors

Institutional Trading of Lordstown Motors

In other news, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,683,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,858.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 685.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the third quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

