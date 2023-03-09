Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Target Price to $145.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $122.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

