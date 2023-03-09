Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $85.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.96% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.