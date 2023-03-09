DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSRLF. HSBC upgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $132.90 on Thursday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin SpA engages in developing, producing and marketing reagent kits for laboratory diagnostics. The firm specializes in the immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics segments. It provides clinical services in the areas like Infectious Diseases, Bone and Mineral, Endocrinology, Hypertension, Oncology, Stool Diagnostics and Autoimmunity.

