DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $149.73 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 118.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45,750.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.52.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.