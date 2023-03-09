DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $170.00 at Gordon Haskett

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.52.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $149.73 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $150.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

