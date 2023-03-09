Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) CEO Sells $1,013,700.00 in Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares in the company, valued at $21,049,750.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Digi International Stock Performance

DGII opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Digi International Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DGII. Stephens lifted their target price on Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

About Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Digi International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

