Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $105.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Diodes has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,081,835.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,685 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

