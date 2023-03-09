Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE D opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

